President Kovind condoles passing away of CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury’s son

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said he was grieved beyond words to learn about the death of CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury’s son.
Ashish Yechury, aged 35, died of Covid-19 on Thursday morning at a Gurgaon hospital.
Sitaram Yechury is the General Secretary of CPI(M).
"Grieved beyond words to learn about the untimely demise of Shri Ashish Yechury. In this moment of profound grief, my deepest condolences to Shri Sitaram Yechury, his family and loved ones. May you find the strength to bear this irreparable loss," Kovind tweeted.
