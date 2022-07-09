President Kovind greets citizens on Eid-ul-Zuha

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday greeted fellow citizens on Eid-ul-Zuha, which he said is a "symbol of sacrifice and service to humanity".
Extending his greetings to all the fellow citizens, especially Muslim brothers and sisters on the occasion, he said, "The festival of Eid-ul-Zuha is a symbol of sacrifice and service to the humanity. This festival inspires us to follow the path of self-sacrifice shown by Hazrat Ibrahim."
"On this occasion, let us resolve to rededicate ourselves to the service of mankind and work for the prosperity and development of the nation," he said, as per Rashtrapati Bhavan communique.
