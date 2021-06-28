President Kovind reaches Lucknow on two-day visit

From the railway station, the president went directly to the Raj Bhawan where he will spend the next two days

He was received at the Charbagh railway station in Lucknow around noon by Governor Anandiben Patel. Credit: PTI Photo

President Ram Nath Kovind reached Lucknow on Monday by the Presidential Express Train on a two-day visit.

The president, who is currently on a five-day trip to his home state, was received at the Charbagh railway station in Lucknow around noon by Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state ministers and a large number of senior officials and people's representatives.

From the railway station, the president went directly to the Raj Bhawan where he will spend the next two days.

He is scheduled to attend a high tea programme at the Raj Bhawan in the evening with senior judges of the Allahabad High Court, with sources saying Chief Justice of India Justice N V Ramana will also be present there.

On Tuesday, the president will lay the foundation stone of Ambedkar Memorial Cultural Centre before flying to New Delhi.

The state Cabinet last week gave its nod to the transfer of land for the establishment of the cultural centre.

The president had arrived at Kanpur on June 25 on a five-day visit to the state.

He had been in Kanpur for the past three days during which, besides meeting dignitaries and eminent people, he also paid a visit to his native village Paraunkh in Kanpur Dehat on Sunday and interacted with his old acquaintances. 

