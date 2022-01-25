President Kovind to address nation today on eve of 73rd Republic Day

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on Tuesday on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique issued on Monday night said.
The address will be broadcast from 7 pm on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version, it said.
Broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan, the communique said.
AIR will broadcast regional language versions from 9.30 pm onwards on its respective regional networks, it added.
Check out latest DH videos here
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Real estate sentiment score all-time high despite Covid
IPL's Lucknow team to be called Lucknow Super Giants
Pics: Celebs who have welcomed children via surrogacy
Lasting loss of smell likely in Covid infected: Study
Shimla receives season's heaviest snowfall — See Pics
What we know about N Korea's secretive weapons makers
India on way to wearing 'Pickle King' crown