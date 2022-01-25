Kovind to address nation today on eve of 73rd R-Day

President Kovind to address nation today on eve of 73rd Republic Day

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 25 2022, 02:49 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2022, 02:49 ist
President Ram Nath Kovind. Credit: PTI Photo

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on Tuesday on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique issued on Monday night said.

The address will be broadcast from 7 pm on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version, it said.

Broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan, the communique said.

AIR will broadcast regional language versions from 9.30 pm onwards on its respective regional networks, it added.

