President Murmu accepts credentials from envoys of five nations

The envoys were from Chad, Burundi, Angola, Ethiopia and Finland.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 19 2023, 14:38 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2023, 14:38 ist
President Droupadi Murmu accepts credentials from the Ambassador of the Republic of Finland Kimmo Lahdevirta, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday accepted credentials from envoys of five nations, including Chad and Finland, at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Those who presented their credentials were Dillah Lucienne, Ambassador of the Republic of Chad; Brigadier General Aloys Bizindavyi, Ambassador of the Republic of Burundi; and Kimmo Lahdevirta, Ambassador of the Republic of Finland, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Also Read | President Droupadi Murmu presents Bhoomi Samman awards

Clemente Pedro Francisco Camenha, Ambassador of the Republic of Angola; and Demeke Atnafu Ambulo, Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, also presented their credentials to the president, it added.

