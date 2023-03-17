President Murmu calls Nepal's President Poudel

President Murmu calls Nepal's President Poudel; discusses ways to further advance bilateral cooperation

Senior Nepali Congress leader Poudel on Monday took the oath of office and secrecy as Nepal's third President

PTI
PTI, Kathmandu,
  • Mar 17 2023, 21:12 ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2023, 21:12 ist
President Droupadi Murmu. Credit: PTI Photo

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday spoke to her new Nepalese counterpart and congratulated him on assuming the office of the President and discussed ways to further advance bilateral cooperation and strengthen the strong bonds of friendship between the peoples of the two countries.

President Murmu, who is presently on tour in Kerala, called up President Paudel and both leaders noted the unique and multi-faceted relations between Nepal and India, according to the Indian Embassy here.

Also Read | President Droupadi Murmu stops convoy, gives chocolates to kids in Kerala

“They also discussed ways to further advance bilateral cooperation and strengthen the strong bonds of friendship between the peoples of the two countries,” it said.

The President expressed confidence that under the guidance of Poudel, India-Nepal bilateral relations would reach even greater heights,” the mission said.

Senior Nepali Congress leader Poudel on Monday took the oath of office and secrecy as Nepal's third President.

Poudel, 78, replaced Bidya Devi Bhandari, whose term ended on March 12.

