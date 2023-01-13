Murmu condoles demise of politician Sharad Yadav

President Murmu condoles demise of veteran politician Sharad Yadav

Yadav, a veteran politician and former JD(U) chief, died on Thursday at a private hospital in Gurugram. He was 75

Family members and relatives of former union minister Sharad Yadav mourn near his mortal remains, at Chhatarpur in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday condoled the passing away of socialist leader Sharad Yadav, describing him as an important national voice of the dispossessed in Parliament.

"Saddened to know about the passing away of former Union Minister Shri Sharad Yadav. A student leader of seventies who fought for democratic values, Sharad ji was an important national voice of the dispossessed in Parliament. My deepest condolences to his family and admirers," the president tweeted.

