President Murmu highlights India's success story in maiden address to nation

Insisting that the keyword for India today is compassion for the downtrodden, the needy and those on the margins, President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday asked citizens to pledge everything one can for the country's "safety, security, progress and prosperity", saying building a "glorious India" will only make their life meaningful.

In her maiden address to the nation on the eve of Independence Day, Murmu said the passage of 75 years is merely a blink of an eye for a country but for individuals, it is a lifetime as she expressed confidence that the lessons learnt in these years will prove useful as the country move towards the next milestone -- the 25 years to the celebration of the centenary of India's Independence.

"Our beloved country has given us everything we have in our life. We should pledge to give everything we can for the sake of safety, security, progress and prosperity of our country. Our existence will become meaningful only in building a glorious India," she said and quoted iconic Kannada poet Kuvempu, "I will pass/ So will you/ But on our bones will arise. The great tale of a new India."

Also Read | President Murmu quotes iconic Kannada poet Kuvempu, calls on youth to make total sacrifice for India

This was a "clarion call of the nationalist poet for making total sacrifice for the motherland and upliftment of fellow citizens" and to follow these ideals is my special appeal to the youth of the country who are going to build the India of 2047, she said in her 17 minute address.

"By the year 2047, we will have fully realised the dreams of our freedom fighters. We will have given a concrete shape to the vision of those who, led by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, drafted the Constitution. We are already on course to build an Atmanirbhar Bharat, an India that would have realised its true potential," she said.

Celebrating India's achievements, she said India has helped the world discover the "true potential of democracy" as she cited how women in well-established democracies had to fight for rights while the makers of modern India enabled each and every adult citizen to participate in the collective process of nation-building.

Murmu emphasised that gender inequalities are reducing and women are moving ahead, breaking many glass ceilings, as she expressed confidence that their increasing participation in social and political processes will prove decisive.

She said major economic reforms are being accompanied by innovative welfare initiatives and the world has seen "a new India rising in recent years, more so after the outbreak of Covid-19".

"The keyword for India today is compassion; for the downtrodden, for the needy and for those on the margins. Some of our national values have been incorporated in our Constitution as the Fundamental Duties of the citizens. I appeal to every citizen to know about their Fundamental Duties and follow them in letter and spirit so that our nation reaches new heights," she said.

She recalled that when India won independence, there were many international leaders and experts who were sceptical about the success of democratic form of government in India.

"They had their reasons to be doubtful. In those days, democracy was limited to economically advanced nations. India, after so many years of exploitation at the hands of foreign rulers, was marked by poverty and illiteracy. But we Indians proved the sceptics wrong. Democracy not only grew roots in this soil, it was enriched too," she said.

Referring to the partition, she said ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ so as to promote social harmony, unity and empowerment of people.

Complimenting the policymakers for ensuring the growth of the country that has become "more inclusive with reduced regional disparities", she said India's response to Covid-19 has been appreciated across the globe. She cited India's biggest vaccination drive in human history with vaccines manufactured in the country itself.