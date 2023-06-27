President Murmu to attend 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Alluri Sitarama Raju in Hyderabad on July 4

President Droupadi Murmu would arrive in Hyderabad on July 4 to attend the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju.

Telangana Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari on Monday held a meeting with officials here on the arrangements for the President's visit.

"Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari informed that President Droupadi Murmu will be visiting Hyderabad on the 4th of next month to participate in the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Alluri Seetharamaraju," a government release said.

The Chief Secretary discussed with officials on the arrangements for the visit, including road repairs, security, sanitation and electricity supply. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the yearlong 125th birth anniversary celebration of Alluri Sitarama Raju in Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh, on July 4 last year.

Born on July 4, 1897, Alluri Sitarama Raju is remembered for his fight against the British, in order to safeguard the interests of the tribal communities in the Eastern Ghats region (in Andhra Pradesh).

He had led the Rampa rebellion, which was launched in 1922. He is referred to as 'Manyam Veerudu' (Hero of the Jungles) by the local people.