Prez, PM pay tributes to Vajpayee on death anniversary

President, PM pay tributes to Vajpayee on death anniversary

They were joined by several Union ministers and other leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda, at 'Sadaiv Atal', Vajpayee’s memorial

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 16 2022, 09:24 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2022, 09:25 ist
Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Credit: PTI file photo.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of other dignitaries paid tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his fourth death anniversary on Tuesday.

They were joined by several Union ministers and other leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda, at 'Sadaiv Atal', Vajpayee’s memorial, here.

They also attended a prayer meeting in the memory of the BJP stalwart who was crucial to the party's rise to power in the second half of the 1990s as his amiable personality and cross-party relations brought it many allies and helped it form a winning coalition.

A prime minister for six years between 1998-2004, Vajpayee, a Bharat Ratna awardee, died in 2018 at 93 years of age.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Droupadi Murmu
Narendra Modi
Jagdeep Dhankhar
India News

What's Brewing

K Sadashiva Rao: Forgotten Gandhi of the South

K Sadashiva Rao: Forgotten Gandhi of the South

Easy remedies for dull and dry hair

Easy remedies for dull and dry hair

When you feel you aren’t good enough...

When you feel you aren’t good enough...

DH Toon | India to be a 'developed' nation in 25 years?

DH Toon | India to be a 'developed' nation in 25 years?

 