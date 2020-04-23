Prez nod to ordinance against attack on health workers

President Ram Nath Kovind approves ordinance on stricter punishment for attack on healthcare workers

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 23 2020, 09:15 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2020, 09:44 ist
President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind has approved to promulgate The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 which provides stricter punishments for attacks against health workers.

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Ram Nath Kovind
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Smog back in China after air improved due to lockdowns

Smog back in China after air improved due to lockdowns

As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner

As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner

Here's why these two AP districts are COVID-19 free

Here's why these two AP districts are COVID-19 free

'Migrant worker remittances to fall 20% amid COVID-19'

'Migrant worker remittances to fall 20% amid COVID-19'

2019 was Europe's hottest year ever: EU

2019 was Europe's hottest year ever: EU

Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'

Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'

Bengaluru may see second coronavirus wave: Study

Bengaluru may see second coronavirus wave: Study

Karnataka to partially relax lockdown from April 23

Karnataka to partially relax lockdown from April 23

India running out of oil storage space as demand falls

India running out of oil storage space as demand falls

Flight tickets being sold despite govt restrictions

Flight tickets being sold despite govt restrictions

 