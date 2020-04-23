President Ram Nath Kovind approves ordinance on stricter punishment for attack on healthcare workers

President Ram Nath Kovind has approved to promulgate The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 which provides stricter punishments for attacks against health workers.

