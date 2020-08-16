President Ram Nath Kovind condoles death of Chetan Chauhan

President Kovind condoles death of Chetan Chauhan

President Ram Nath Kovind condoled the passing away of former India opener and Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Chetan Chauhan on Sunday, saying he was a cricketer par excellence and a down-to-earth politician.

One of Indian cricket's most well-known batsmen without an international hundred, Chauhan died on Sunday due to coronavirus-related complications after being put on life support for nearly 36 hours. He was 73.

"Sad to hear that UP cabinet minister Shri Chetan Chauhan is no more," Kovind tweeted.

"A cricketer par excellence, Shri Chauhan was a down to earth politician and an outstanding parliamentarian. Condolences to his family, friends and countless fans," the President said.

Chauhan was serving as the minister of Sainik Welfare, Home Guards, and Civil Security in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet. He is survived by his wife and son Vinayak.

