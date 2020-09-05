Prez Kovind confers National Teachers' Awards

President Ram Nath Kovind confers National Teachers' Awards

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 05 2020, 11:54 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2020, 11:56 ist
President Ram Nath Kovind confers National Teachers' Awards 2020 in a virtual ceremony. Credit: PTI Photo

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday conferred National Teachers' Awards 2020 in a virtual ceremony.

"Eighteen out of 47 winners of the award are women," he says.

 The National Teachers' Awards is conferred to celebrate the unique contribution of teachers in the field of education who have not only improved the quality of education but also made a huge difference in the lives of their students.

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Ram Nath Kovind
Teachers' Day

What's Brewing

Zuckerberg, the most powerful unelected man in America

Zuckerberg, the most powerful unelected man in America

Brussels: Mo Farah and Hassan create world records

Brussels: Mo Farah and Hassan create world records

Brazil fires burn world’s largest tropical wetlands

Brazil fires burn world’s largest tropical wetlands

Forget TikTok, China’s powerhouse app is WeChat

Forget TikTok, China’s powerhouse app is WeChat

 