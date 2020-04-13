President Ram Nath Kovind greets people on harvest festivals, lauds contribution of farmers during coronavirus lockdown

Farmers should always be at the centre of our gratitude as they bring us food security and prosperity through their tireless efforts, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Monday.

Extending good wishes on the occasion of Vaisakhi, Vishu, Rongali Bihu, Naba Barsha, Vaisakhadi, Puthandu and Pirappu, Kovind said these festivals are a symbol of unity inherent in the cultural diversity of India and also an occasion to celebrate farmers.

"Our farmers should always be at the centre of our gratitude as they not only produce food grains for us but also bring us food security and prosperity through their tireless efforts," the president said.

ପବିତ୍ର ଓଡ଼ିଆ ନବବର୍ଷ , ମହା ବିଷୁବ ସଂକ୍ରାନ୍ତି (ପଣା ସଂକ୍ରାନ୍ତି)ଏବଂ ହନୁମାନ ଜୟନ୍ତୀ ଉପଲକ୍ଷେ ସମସ୍ତ ଓଡ଼ିଶାବାସୀ ତଥା ବିଶ୍ବର କୋଣ ଅନୁକୋଣରେ ରହୁଥିବା ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଭାଇ ଓ ଭଉଣୀମାନଙ୍କୁ ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଓ ଶୁଭକାମନା । ଏହି ବର୍ଷଟି ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ସୁଖଶାନ୍ତି ଓ ସମୃଦ୍ଧିର ବର୍ଷ ହେଉ। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 13, 2020

Kovind also asked people to reiterate their collective resolve to defeat coronavirus while following social distancing norms.

"We are currently in the midst of an unprecedented challenge posed by COVID-19. Let us, this year, observe these festivals and reiterate our combined and collective resolve to defeat coronavirus while following social distancing norms and due caution," the president was quoted as saying in a statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan.