President Ram Nath Kovind nominates former CJI Ranjan Gogoi to Rajya Sabha

In a surprise move, former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi was on Monday nominated to the Rajya Sabha by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Justice Gogoi's nomination to the Upper House comes in place of senior lawyer KTS Tulsi, who retired on February 20. His late father Keshav Chandra Gogoi was a Congress leader and former Assam Chief Minister.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-Clause (A) of Clause (1) of Article 80 of the Constitution of India, read with Clause (3) of that Article, the President is pleased to nominate Shri Ranjan Gogoi to the Council of States to fill the vacancy caused due to the retirement of one of the nominated member," an official notification issued at 8:31 PM said.

With his appointment, Rajya Sabha has a maximum of 12 nominated MPs. Gogoi is the second former Chief Justice of India to enter Rajya Sabha. During 1998-2004, former Chief Justice of India Ranganath Mishra had become a Rajya Sabha MP on a Congress ticket.

At present, Sambhaji Chhatrapati, Swapan Dasgupta, Roopa Ganguly, Dr Narendra Jadhav, MC Mary Kom, Sonal Mansingh, Raghunath Mohapatra, Ram Shakal, Rakesh Sinha, Suresh Gopi and Subramanian Swamy are nominated members. Except for Tulsi, who was nominated to Rajya Sabha during UPA-II and now fighting Rajya Sabha elections from Chhattisgarh on a Congress ticket, all were nominated during Narendra Modi government's tenure.