President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi and other political leaders pay homage to Rishi Kapoor

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and prominent political leaders across party lines remembered veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who died on Thursday in Mumbai after a two-year battle with leukaemia, as an "evergreen" and "multifaceted" personality.

The death of the 67-year-old veteran actor comes a day after the sudden demise of versatile actor Irrfan Khan. Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan co-starred in 2013 film "D-Day".

President Kovind said Rishi Kapoor's death comes as a "shock".

"An evergreen personality with an always smiling face, he was so full of life that it's difficult to believe that he is no more. A huge loss for the entertainment industry. Let us pray for his soul. Condolences to his family and friends," the president added.

Remembering him as a "multifaceted", "endearing" and "lively" person, PM Modi said he is "deeply anguished" by the news.

"He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India’s progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti," he wrote on Twitter.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also paid homage to the veteran actor, recalling how he essayed many roles with aplomb and was popular for his romantic films.

"In his passing away, the nation lost a beloved son and film industry lost a gem," Naidu's office tweeted.

Home Minister Amit Shah said Rishi Kapoor was an "institution in himself" and he is "pained" to learn about his death.

"Rishi ji’s demise is an irreparable loss for Indian cinema. He will always be remembered for his exceptional acting skills. Condolences to his family & followers. Om Shanti," he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said as an actor, Rishi Kapoor was able to create a special place in the hearts of the audience with "his inimitable style and performances".

"My thoughts are with his family and fans in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," he added.

Referring to the deaths of Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that she is saddened by the loss of two "iconic actors".

"Irrfan Khan’s understated brilliance in 'Piku' was moving and Rishi Kapoor’s youthful 'Bobby' notwithstanding, his role as a fun, physically distant, supportive father in 'Hum Tum' remains etched," she added.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also condoled Rishi Kapoor's demise and the veteran actor was the torchbearer of an illustrious legacy whose contribution to the film industry is unparalleled.

"In his death, we have lost a link to connect two generations of artists. He was the torch-bearer of an illustrious legacy of his family whose contribution to the Indian film industry is unparalleled," Thackeray said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed the "Kapoor & Sons" actor's death as "terrible loss".

"Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor. He entertained several generations of Indians throughout his career. What a terrible loss.. My condolences to the grieving family. May God bless his soul," he tweeted.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "Deeply shocked & saddened at the demise of the iconic & versatile film actor #RishiKapoor.

"A National Film Award winner, he acted in more than than 150 films. He endured his illness with dignity and grace. My condolences to his family, friends, fans & the entire film fraternity," Banerjee tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said it was a "terrible week" for Indian cinema with the loss of Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan.

"This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor. A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans all over the world, at this time of grief," he tweeted.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said Kapoor's demise was an irreparable loss for Indian cinema.

"We have lost two of our rarest stars in the last two days. My condolences are with his family, friends and loved ones in this hour of grief," she added.

Another senior Congress leader, Shashi Tharoor, tweeted, "Saddened to hear that my senior schoolmate at Mumbai's Campion School, Rishi Kapoor, whom I competed with in 'inter-class dramatics' in 1967-68, has gone to a better world.

"From the romantic hero of 'Bobby' to the mature character actor of his last films, he evolved remarkably. RIP."

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said Rishi Kapoor's film have been an "integral part" of his childhood.

"From 'Bobby' to 'Karz' to 'Zamane Ko Dikhana Hai', your movies & some of the dialogues have been such an integral part of my childhood. You made a little hut in Gulmarg an iconic place with one song. Farewell @chintskap and thank you for the memories. #riprishikapoor" he posted.

The veteran actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for his cancer in the US for almost a year.

A third generation actor of the famous Kapoor dynasty, Kapoor was taken to the H N Reliance Hospital by his family on Wednesday.

His family said the actor remained "jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents".