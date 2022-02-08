President to inaugurate Srila Prabhupad’s 150th birth anniversary celebrations

Millions of followers, globally, of Srila Bhakti-Siddhanta Saraswati Goswami Prabhupad, who spearheaded a powerful spiritual reformist movement in the 20th century, are gearing up to observe his 150th birth anniversary.

An inaugural programme that ushers in three years of celebrations in India, and abroad, will be attended by President Ram Nath Kovind in Puri on 20 February, Gaudiya Mission that was founded by Srila Prabhupad, has said. Besides the Gaudiya Mission, Sreekshetra Saraswata Gaudiya Vaishnava Sangha, a consortium of 18 Gaudiya organisations in Puri, is also part of the inaugural event.

Srila Prabhupad, a spiritual reformer had stood against sectarian divides, orthodox and superstitious practices. He revived the Vaishnav Movement, and established 64 Maths across the world. “On the occasion of the 150th Advent of Srila Prabhupad in 2024, Gaudiya Mission is going to offer an appropriate tribute to its founder,” a Gaudiya Mission info-booklet on celebrations mentions.

Several programmes have been planned, Bhakti Sundar Sanyasi Maharaj, president, Gaudiya Mission said. The proposed celebrations have been designed in five categories - ‘international actions’, ‘National tribute’, ‘Srila Prabhupad Institute of Contemporary Vedic & Vaishnav Studies’, ‘Social Survey (preaching & fieldwork)’, and ‘publications & digital library’.

Governments and local bodies will be requested to launch philatelic and numismatic collections, install his statue at a place of national importance, and carry out development projects.

Parikramas, yatras, visitation of padapiths, exhibitions, promotion of Vaishnav values - these activities will also be scaled up. The Mission will publish its archives digitally.

The celebrations begin with the inaugural programme in February. This year, will also witness Goud Mandal Parikrama, a dharmasabha, and tours to Odisha and north India. In 2023, there will be tours to Assam, south India, a parikrama of Vrindavan, and another dharmsabha. In 2024, besides seminars, tours to foreign destinations will cover Bangladesh, America, and London. The closing ceremony will take place in Kolkata, in February 2025.

