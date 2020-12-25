Prez, PM pay tribute to Vajpayee on birth anniversary

President, Vice-President, PM pay rich tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on birth anniversary

President Kovind paid homage to Vajpayee at 'Sadaiv Atal', a memorial to the former prime minister

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Dec 25 2020, 11:09 ist
  updated: Dec 25 2020, 13:01 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, at his memorial Sadaiv Atal in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union ministers and parliamentarians on Friday paid floral tributes to Madan Mohan Malaviya and former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the Central Hall of Parliament on their birth anniversary.

Prime Minister Modi also released a book, "Atal Bihari Vajpayee: A Commemorative Volume", to mark the occasion.

Soon after the book release, as the prime minister was about to leave the venue, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members Sanjay Singh and Bhagwant Mann raised slogans demanding repeal of the three new central farm laws.

Modi was speaking with Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury at that moment.

Besides Azad and Chowdhury, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and LJP's Chirag Paswan were among other lawmakers present at the event.

The leaders first paid tributes to Malaviya and then to Vajpayee on their portraits in the Central Hall.

Born in 1861, Malaviya was a former president of the Congress who later founded the Hindu Mahasabha. He was also one of the founders of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

Noting that Malaviya was an inspiration behind BHU, Prime Minister Modi, in a tweet earlier in the day, lauded him as a multifaceted talent.

His contribution to the country will inspire the coming generations, the prime minister said.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was born in 1924, was a founder member of the Jana Sangh and then the BJP, a party which rose from the margins to rule India for the first time in 1990s with him being its main face.

His tenure is credited with ushering in a fresh wave of liberalisation, boosting growth and infrastructure.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Ram Nath Kovind
M Venkaiah Naidu
Narendra Modi
Atal Bihari Vajpayee

