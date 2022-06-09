Presidential election to be held on July 18

Presidential election to be held on July 18, counting on July 21

The electoral college consists of 776 elected MPs and 4,033 MLAs, whose total vote value is pegged at 10,86,431

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 09 2022, 15:26 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2022, 15:43 ist

The Presidential elections will be held on July 18, the Election Commission announced on Thursday, as it set the balls rolling for finding the next President of the country.

The counting of votes will be held on July 21 in Delhi after bringing the ballots from states where MLAs will be voting.

The electoral college consists of 776 elected MPs and 4,033 MLAs, whose total vote value is pegged at 10,86,431, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar told a press conference here.

The notification for the polls will be issued on June 16. The last date of nomination will be June 29 and the scrutiny will be held on June 30.

The last date of withdrawal of nominations is July 2. Kumar said, “if there is a need for voting, it will be held on July 18".

Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody has been appointed as the Returning Officer of the election.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Election Commission
India News
Ram Nath Kovind
President of India

What's Brewing

Celebs at Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan's wedding

Celebs at Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan's wedding

It's a full house at Bengaluru breweries

It's a full house at Bengaluru breweries

A R Rahman to represent British Council's culture drive

A R Rahman to represent British Council's culture drive

Thailand decriminalises weed, but not the strong stuff

Thailand decriminalises weed, but not the strong stuff

Lounge around before you fly out of KIA

Lounge around before you fly out of KIA

Hurt monkey, its baby reach Bihar clinic for treatment

Hurt monkey, its baby reach Bihar clinic for treatment

Eating Lucknow: Tunday Kebabi done right

Eating Lucknow: Tunday Kebabi done right

In Pics | Must know facts about cricketer Mithali Raj

In Pics | Must know facts about cricketer Mithali Raj

 