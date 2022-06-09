Presidential election to be held on July 18, counting on July 21

The Presidential elections will be held on July 18, the Election Commission announced on Thursday, as it set the balls rolling for finding the next President of the country.

The counting of votes will be held on July 21 in Delhi after bringing the ballots from states where MLAs will be voting.

The electoral college consists of 776 elected MPs and 4,033 MLAs, whose total vote value is pegged at 10,86,431, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar told a press conference here.

The notification for the polls will be issued on June 16. The last date of nomination will be June 29 and the scrutiny will be held on June 30.

The last date of withdrawal of nominations is July 2. Kumar said, “if there is a need for voting, it will be held on July 18".

Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody has been appointed as the Returning Officer of the election.