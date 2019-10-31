President's Rule revoked in undivided Jammu and Kashmir

President's Rule was revoked in undivided Jammu and Kashmir following the creation of 2 Union Territories, a central government notification said on Thursday.
Jammu and Kashmir on midnight Wednesday had ceased to be a state of the Indian Union as two Union Territories — Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh — came into being.
More details awaited.
Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com
For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here
For election-related news in Haryana, click here
Comments (+)