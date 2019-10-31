President's Rule revoked in undivided Jammu and Kashmir

President's Rule was revoked in undivided Jammu and Kashmir following the creation of 2 Union Territories, a central government notification said on Thursday.

Jammu and Kashmir on midnight Wednesday had ceased to be a state of the Indian Union as two Union Territories — Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh — came into being.

More details awaited.

