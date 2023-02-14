Press Club of India 'strongly condemns' I-T raids on BBC, dubs it 'vendetta'

Press Club of India on Tuesday "strongly condemned" the Income Tax surveys at the BBC offices, calling it a "clear case of vendetta" that is part of a "series of attacks" on media, especially against those the Modi government perceives to be hostile and critical.

In a statement, the Press Club said it was "deeply concerned and distressed" that such an action on an international broadcasting network will "damage the reputation and image" of India as the largest democracy in the world.

Deeply unfortunate as this latest instance appears to be a clear cut case of vendetta, coming within weeks of a documentary aired by the #BBC on the Gujarat riots: @PCITweets in a statement on raids at BBC offices @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/6UrcsZlrVN — Shemin (@shemin_joy) February 14, 2023

It appealed to the government to restrain its agencies from misusing their powers in order to intimidate the media and put curbs on the freedom of the press.

The "surveys" are part of a series of attacks on the media by government agencies in recent times, especially against those sections of the media that the government "perceives is hostile to it and critical" of the ruling establishment, the statement said.

"It is deeply unfortunate as this latest instance appears to be a clear cut case of vendetta, coming within weeks of a documentary aired by the BBC on the Gujarat riots. This documentary, which appears to be the immediate provocation for the raids, has already been banned on YouTube and other social media platforms," it added.