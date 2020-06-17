Press Council finds fault with JK's media policy on fake news

Jammu and Kashmir's new media policy empowering officials to decide on what is fake news and proceed against journalists has come under the scrutiny of the Press Council of India (PCI), saying it affects the free functioning of the press.

Taking suo moto cognizance of the provisions regarding fake news where it authorises officials to decide on fake news and proceed against journalists and media organisations, the PCI sought a report from the Secretary of the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) in the state.

The provisions in the new policy "affects the free functioning of the press", the PCI has said in a statement.

According to the union territory administration, the emergence of new trends in the media and ever-evolving media platforms has called for changed responses from the government for effective communication and outreach and it has resulted in a "fresh and pro-active media policy for carrying the message of welfare, development, and progress to the people in an effective manner.

It also aims to "thwart misinformation, fake news and be alert to any attempts to use the media to incite communal passions, preach violence, or to propagate any information prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India".

The policy gives powers to the officials of the DIPR to decide whether the content on the print, electronic and other forms of media is "fake news". The guidelines also said that information regarding fake news should be shared with security agencies through a suitable mechanism.

It empowers them to de-empanel them and proceed against journalists and media organisations under law. "Any fake news or any news inciting hatred or disturbing communal harmony shall be proceeded against under IPC/cyber laws," it said.

Besides fake news, the officers also look into "plagiarism and unethical or anti-national activities" also.

Before empanelling the media organisations for release of advertisement, the policy said the antecedents of newspapers and news portals as well as that of publishers, editors and key personnel should be checked. A "robust" background check of each journalist should be done before giving them accreditation.