Press freedom is essential in democracy: I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar

I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar said the Prime Minister expressed concern over the move to ban the news channels and directed revocation of the order immediately.

“Our basic thought process is that press freedom is essential in a democratic set-up,” Javadekar told reporters when asked about the move. However, he also said that everybody should also accept that freedom of the press also came with certain responsibilities.

Within hours of banning two Malayalam news channels, the Modi government did a U-turn and rolled back its orders which drew flak from the opposition.

Late Friday evening the I&B Ministry had imposed a 48-hour blackout on Asianet News and MediaOne for the biased coverage of the Delhi riots, accusing them of siding with a particular community and highlighting attacks on places of worship.

However, the channels were back on air within hours after an intervention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The minister said he has spoken to the owner of Asianet News, which was back on air late Friday night, while MediaOne was on-air Saturday morning.

Opposition parties hit out at the Modi government for its interference in the freedom of the press.

“Subjugate, stifle, suppress is the “mantra” of BJP! Is this ‘New India’,” asked Congress' chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala.

“We strongly condemn the 48-hour ban imposed on two Malayalam news channels... This drastic action by the Modi government is a direct assault on the media,” Sitaram Yechury, CPI(M) General Secretary said.

The I&B ministry had ordered prohibition of transmission or re-transmission of Media One and Asianet News for 48 hours on any platform throughout India with effect from 7.30 pm on Friday to 7.30 pm on Sunday.

“I will definitely go into the details and take essential steps if there is any wrongdoing. But let me also tell you that everybody should accept that there has to be responsible freedom,” Javadekar said.