Press prevention and protection button, not panic one: Venkaiah Naidu

Amid a number of states pressing for stricter lockdown measures in wake of the rising cases of Covid-19, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu advised people “not to press the panic button” but reach out for the “prevention and protection” buttons.

He also said that there could not be an easy or definitive answer to the questions such as how long will this restricted and constricted lifestyle last and when will we return to our normal lifestyle?’

“We have to probably live with both the uncertainty of the duration of the pandemic and the stress it has induced,” Naidu said.

Noting the increasing number of coronavirus cases in big cities, the Vice President expressed optimism over the fact that many of those affected are overcoming from the virus and only a small percentage of the affected population needs hospitalisation.

Cautioning the citizens not to get carried away by sensational news or the panic-inducing social media posts, the Vice President in a Facebook post, asked them to develop an attitude of accepting the reality and working hard to protect themselves and their families. He also asked them to refrain from forwarding unfounded, unverified and panic causing messages.

Naidu gave a call for protecting the lives and livelihoods together in the fight against the pandemic and advised people to not get anxious and practice Yoga and adopt traditional remedies to boost immunity.

Naidu flagged that most of the countries have ended the lockdowns and have started focusing on the economy. Highlighting that the government is taking continuous measures to give a boost to the economy, the Vice President asked everyone to support the government by taking necessary precautions and following the guidelines.

Talking about the uncertainty and anxiety created by the pandemic for many, the Vice President advised the people not to get anxious and advised people to stay connected with family and friends.