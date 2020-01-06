Prez Kovind 'saves' wedding at the last minute

How many couples in the world can say that they had planned their wedding for months, only to have it gatecrashed by the President?

This is what happened to a couple who planned to tie the knot in Kochi. A US resident named Ashley Hall had come to India to get married at a five-star hotel called Taj Vivanta, an event that she had planned for eight months.

However, upon arriving at the hotel, she was asked to shift her wedding venue in 48 hours as President Ram Nath Kovind was scheduled to arrive at the location on a visit.

Ashley, though dismayed, tried to appeal to the President by tagging the Rashtrapati Bhavan, seeking any assistance that they could offer to save her day.

Fortunately, things came together for Ashley as the hotel and state officials worked with her on an arrangement to ensure that her special day was not ruined.

President Kovind later tweeted a congratulatory message to the couple as they were allowed to get married at the planned venue.

 

