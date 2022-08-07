Prez, PM congratulate Dhankhar on becoming Vice Prez

Prez, PM congratulate Dhankhar on becoming Vice President

Home Minister Amit Shah also met and congratulated Dhankhar

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 07 2022, 03:59 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2022, 03:59 ist
Jagdeep Dhankhar. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Jagdeep Dhankhar to congratulate him soon after he was announced the winner in the Vice-Presidential election in which he was pitted against Opposition-backed Margaret Alva.

"Congratulations to Jagdeep Dhankhar on being elected Vice-President with resounding support across party lines. I am confident he will be an outstanding Vice-President. Our nation will gain tremendously from his intellect and wisdom," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

"I thank all those MPs who have voted for Jagdeep Dhankhar. At a time when India marks Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, we are proud to be having a Kisan Putra Vice President who has excellent legal knowledge and intellectual prowess," he tweeted.

President Droupadi Murmu also congratulated Dhankhar on his win.

"Congratulations to Jagdeep Dhankhar on being elected the Vice President of India. The nation will benefit from your long and rich experience of public life. My best wishes for a productive and successful tenure," she wrote on Twitter.

"Congratulations to Jagdeep Dhankhar on winning the Vice Presidential elections. His long public life, wide experience and deep understanding of people's issues will certainly benefit the nation. I am confident that he will make an exceptional VP &amp; Rajya Sabha Chairman," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote on Twitter.

Home Minister Amit Shah also met and congratulated Dhankhar.

He tweeted: "I am sure that @jdhankhar1 ji as Vice President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha will prove to be an ideal guardian of the Constitution. I congratulate him on this victory. Also, under the leadership of PM Modi, I express my gratitude to NDA allies, other parties and members of Parliament for supporting Dhankhar."

Former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday was elected the new Vice-President.

As the term of incumbent Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu ends on August 10, the members of both Houses of Parliament on Saturday voted to elect the next Vice-President.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
Droupadi Murmu
Amit Shah
India News
India Politics
Jagdeep Dhankhar

What's Brewing

'Missing' girl #166 reunited with family after a decade

'Missing' girl #166 reunited with family after a decade

How well do you know the Indian Vice Presidents?

How well do you know the Indian Vice Presidents?

What to eat if you are hungry in Azerbaijan

What to eat if you are hungry in Azerbaijan

FIH sorry for shootout gaffe during Ind-Aus CWG semis

FIH sorry for shootout gaffe during Ind-Aus CWG semis

Congress MP to float bill for LGBT inclusion in LS

Congress MP to float bill for LGBT inclusion in LS

Dosa, vada, gobi manchurian: Chess Olympiad has it all!

Dosa, vada, gobi manchurian: Chess Olympiad has it all!

How much sleep is ‘normal’ sleep for babies?

How much sleep is ‘normal’ sleep for babies?

 