Prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed, middle class getting crushed: Kumari Selja

Congress general secretary Kumari Selja on Thursday slammed the BJP-led government over rising prices of essential commodities, saying common people and the middle class are getting crushed.

"Prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed. Now, domestic LPG cooking gas cylinder costs more than Rs 1,100 while commercial gas cylinder is costing above Rs 2,000. Prices of other essential commodities are also beyond the reach of many. If anyone has achieved growth, it is inflation. Common people and the middle class are getting crushed," Selja told reporters here.

The cooking gas LPG price was increased by Rs 50 per cylinder on Wednesday.

She said BJP leaders would hold protests even over a marginal increase in LPG prices during the Congress-led UPA government but those BJP leaders are not uttering a word now.

"When the opposition raises its voice against burning issues, the BJP-led government suppresses the voice of those who speak against them," she alleged.

She also hit out at the BJP-JJP government in Haryana, alleging that sarpanches who opposed the state government's e-tendering policy were lathi-charged in Panchkula.

On Thursday, Selja met the group of village heads protesting in Panchkula and said, "In a democracy, you have to find a solution through dialogue and through negotiations. The government must reach out to them to find a solution". "What is their demand, they want the government to have a re-look at their e-tendering policy."

"Under the e-tendering policy, several conditions have been laid down including approvals from legislators. In fact, through the e-tendering move the government wants to have more control over the process and centralise everything," she added.

On the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme for employees, Selja said the state government is saying it will go bankrupt if it implements it.

"When we confront them that state debt has mounted to nearly Rs 3 lakh crore, but there is no development visible on the ground, they have no answer. But on restoring OPS, they say it will incur a huge financial burden. The Congress-ruled states have restored the OPS and when we come to power in Haryana, we will restore it here too," she said.

On the sexual harassment case against Haryana minister Sandeep Singh, Selja said, "The chief minister should have asked his minister to resign or sacked him to pave the way for a fair investigation, but the CM has asserted that he will not seek his minister's resignation. Their defiant attitude shows their mindset".

To another question that many organisational posts have been lying vacant in the state unit of the Congress for some time, she admitted that this was something that needs to be given attention to.