PM Modi extends greetings on Engineer's Day

Prime Minister Modi extends greetings on Engineer's Day

Engineer's Day is observed to mark the birth anniversary of engineer statesman M Visvesvaraya

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 15 2022, 10:50 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2022, 10:50 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: IANS File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on Engineer's Day and said India is blessed to have a skilled and talented pool of engineers contributing to nation building.

Engineer's Day is observed to mark the birth anniversary of engineer statesman M Visvesvaraya, a diwan of erstwhile Mysore kingdom, who is credited with pioneering engineering works.

Modi tweeted, "Greetings to all engineers on Engineers Day. Our nation is blessed to have a skilled and talented pool of engineers who are contributing to nation building. Our Government is working to enhance infrastructure for studying engineering including building more engineering colleges."

"On Engineers Day, we remember the pathbreaking contribution of Sir M Visvesvaraya. May he keep inspiring generations of future engineers to distinguish themselves," he added.

Modi also posted a snippet from one of his 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcasts where he talked about the subject.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Engineer
Narendra Modi
India News
M Visvesvaraya

What's Brewing

India to launch 'Gaganyaan' in 2024

India to launch 'Gaganyaan' in 2024

Bulldozers raze illegal encroachments in Bengaluru

Bulldozers raze illegal encroachments in Bengaluru

Vinesh Phogat wins bronze in World Championships

Vinesh Phogat wins bronze in World Championships

DH Toon: 'Go Goa Gone' for Congress

DH Toon: 'Go Goa Gone' for Congress

Robin Uthappa retires from all forms of Indian cricket

Robin Uthappa retires from all forms of Indian cricket

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite review: Decent budget 5G phone

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite review: Decent budget 5G phone

 