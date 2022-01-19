PM Modi greets NDRF on Raising Day

Prime Minister Modi greets NDRF on Raising Day

Modi said that disaster management is a vital subject for governments and policymakers

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 19 2022, 11:15 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2022, 11:15 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Lauding the National Disaster Response Force on its Raising Day on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it is at the forefront of many rescue and relief measures, often in very challenging circumstances.

The NDRF's courage and professionalism are extremely motivating, he said, noting that disaster management is a vital subject for governments and policymakers.

 

In addition to a reactive approach, where disaster management teams mitigate the situation post disasters, the country also has to think of disaster resilient infrastructure and focus on research in the subject, Modi tweeted.

"India has undertaken an effort in the form of the 'Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.' We are also working on further sharpening the skills of our NDRF teams so that we can save maximum life and property during any challenge," he said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

NDRF
PM Modi
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Marital rape is rape, treat it as crime

Marital rape is rape, treat it as crime

What’s all the hype about the metaverse?

What’s all the hype about the metaverse?

F1 should not assume Hamilton will stay: McLaren boss

F1 should not assume Hamilton will stay: McLaren boss

Not possible to end coronavirus, says WHO official

Not possible to end coronavirus, says WHO official

Which mask is best at protecting against Covid-19?

Which mask is best at protecting against Covid-19?

Trekker in Arunachal digs out World War II US aircraft

Trekker in Arunachal digs out World War II US aircraft

 