Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends greeting on Kalidas jayanti

  Jun 22 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings on Kalidas Jayanti, recalling his works which reflect Indian philosophy and social service.

Tweeting in Sanskrit, he said Kalidas came from a common background and rose to become a great poet or a "kavya guru" due to his works.

Modi recalled that Kalidas became famous by the name "Ajpal".

The expression of renunciation, penance, social service, Indian philosophy is reflected in his poetry and literature, Modi said.

Kalidas is considered as the greatest scholar and poet in Sanskrit language.

