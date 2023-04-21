Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Bangladesh on eve of Eid-ul-Fitr; wishes for peace, harmony worldwide

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on the eve of the Eid-ul-Fitr, wishing peace, harmony, good health and happiness for the people across the world, a statement from the premier's office here said.

Modi also praised Hasina, saying that as a result of her personal initiative the multilateral partnership-based relationship between India and Bangladesh transformed into a "role model of neighbourly relations" in the world.

"On behalf of the people of India, I convey my Eid greetings to you and the people of Bangladesh," Modi said in his message to Prime Minister Hasina.

Extending his greetings on behalf of India, Modi wished for peace, harmony, good health and happiness for the people of the two countries and across the world.

The Indian prime minister said that he looked forward to continuing work with Hasina to take the bilateral relations to “new heights."

Bangladesh is set to hold general elections in late December 2023 or early January 2024, months ahead of the elections in India.

Prime Minister Modi noted that during the holy month of Ramzan, Muslims around the world performed fasting and prayers and "on this auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the people of the world along with the Muslim Ummah are realising the values of unity and brotherhood", the statement said.

Bangladesh authorities said the country would celebrate the festival on Saturday in line with the Arabic lunar calendar since the moon, marking the start of the Shawwal month, was sighted this evening.