Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address nation at 10 am on April 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Tuesday, the last day of the 21-day lockdown to contain COVID-19, which is set to be extended for two more weeks amid a strong buzz that he may announce some financial measures to bring the economy back on and rail and address the distress of migrant workers, who are facing hardships in various cities.

While the Prime Minister’s Office merely announced on Twitter that the Prime Minister will address the nation at 10 am on February 14, sources in the government indicated that the suggestions given by the Chief Ministers to him on Saturday will reflect in the Prime Ministers’ address.

"Prime Minister @narendramodi will address the nation at 10 AM on 14th April 2020," the PMO tweeted.

Ten of 11 Chief Ministers, many from Opposition-ruled states, who had attended the meeting on Saturday were in favour of extending the lockdown.

This is the fourth time that the Prime Minister would be directly addressing common people through video conferencing. In the last address to the nation on March 29, PM Modi had hinted at a “long fight” against COVID-19 and compared coronavirus to a war between life and death. He told people that breaking the rules of lockdown is playing with life.

On April 24, PM Modi had in an address to the nation announced the 21-day nationwide lockdown after the success of a one-day Janata Curfew on April 22. PM Modi in his addresses has emphasised the importance of social distancing at a great length.

Giving the call for a 21-day lockdown that ends on Tuesday, Modi had said, “Considering the circumstances at present, this lockdown will last 21 days. The next 21 days are of critical importance for us. As per health experts, a period of at least 21 days is extremely critical to break the infection chain of coronavirus. If the situation is not handled in these 21 days, the country and your family could go back 21 years. If the situation is not handled in these 21 days, several families will get devastated forever. Hence, you must forget what going out means for the next 21 days. Stay inside your home, stay inside your home, and do just one thing- stay inside your home.”

Modi, who had earlier given the slogan Jaan to Jahan Hai, has modified it to Jaan Bhi, Jahan Bhi, batting for both life and livelihood as the duration of 21-days lockdown neared its completion.

The Union Ministers as well senior-level officers have started attending their offices from Monday while the government has announced a number of relaxation for industries to start the production work.

The government has also introduced a new strategy of containment by identifying hotspots of COVID-19 affected regions in every district and sealing them off instead of sealing entire districts.

Six states have on their own announced extension of lockdown till April 30 and May 1. On Saturday, the Prime Minister said the next three to four weeks are critical to determine the impact of steps taken till now to curb the spread of the virus and indicated that the lockdown could be increased even further if the situations warrant and said that “saving lives is the priority”.

The Health Ministry also expressed a view that the lockdown is needed for three more weeks (till May 1) to flatten the curve.