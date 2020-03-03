Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets measures to prevent coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted the measures to prevent the novel coronavirus.

"Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention," tweeted Prime Minister.

He also put out the preventive measure a that one can take in order to avoid coronavirus. "There is no need to panic. We need to work together, take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection," he said.

After cases in Delhi and Telangana six cases of the deadly virus have been suspected in Agra.