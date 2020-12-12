PM Modi wishes Rajinikanth on his 70th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes Rajinikanth on his 70th birthday

After years of speculation, Rajinikanth recently announced his decision to launch a political party and contest the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu

  • Dec 12 2020, 09:40 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2020, 09:45 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi convyed his wishes to Rajinikanth on the occasion of his 70th birthday. Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth on his 70th birthday on Saturday.

Read | Birthday special: 5 reasons why Rajinikanth is the pride of Indian cinema

"Dear @rajinikanth Ji, wishing you a Happy Birthday! May you lead a long and healthy life," he tweeted.   

After years of speculation, Rajinikanth recently announced his decision to launch a political party and contest the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Rajinikanth
Narendra Modi

