Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes Rajinikanth on his 70th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth on his 70th birthday on Saturday.
Read | Birthday special: 5 reasons why Rajinikanth is the pride of Indian cinema
"Dear @rajinikanth Ji, wishing you a Happy Birthday! May you lead a long and healthy life," he tweeted.
Dear @rajinikanth Ji, wishing you a Happy Birthday! May you lead a long and healthy life.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2020
After years of speculation, Rajinikanth recently announced his decision to launch a political party and contest the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.
'Zodiac Killer' message decoded after over 50 years
Happy birthday Rajinikanth: The pride of Indian cinema
DH Toon | Too much democracy? Cows never ask questions
Snow leopards the latest cats to test Covid-19 positive
Five years on, signs that Paris climate accord is worki
A peacock dance in the stellar realms
How our immune system uses memory to treat injuries
Man-made stuff outweighs all life on Earth: Study