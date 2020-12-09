Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes Sonia Gandhi on 74th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and wished her a long and healthy life.

Birthday greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. May God bless her with a long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 9, 2020

Gandhi, who turned 74, has led the Congress for 19 years. She was back in the saddle last year as Congress' interim chief after Rahul Gandhi resigned taking responsibility for the party's defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.

