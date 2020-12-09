Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes Sonia Gandhi on 74th birthday

PM Modi sends Sonia Gandhi wishes on 74th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and wished her a long and healthy life.

PTI
New Delhi,
  Dec 09 2020, 14:31 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2020, 15:54 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi greet each other as former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan looks on. Credit: PTI

Gandhi, who turned 74, has led the Congress for 19 years. She was back in the saddle last year as Congress' interim chief after Rahul Gandhi resigned taking responsibility for the party's defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.

"Birthday greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. May God bless her with a long and healthy life," Modi tweeted.

