Prisoners stitch 7,000 masks to battle coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir

To meet the demand of protective gear for frontline coronavirus warriors, jail authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have supplied 7,000 face masks made by prisoners under the ‘PARWAH’ initiative (Prison Activities for Reformation Welfare and Health) to the administration.

Superintendent of district Jail Kathua, Mushtaq Ahmed Malla said under the ‘PARWAH’ initiative, authorities have undertaken several welfare measures to imbibe the spirit of care and belonging among the inmates as well as the jail staff.

“Initially, the team used to make 30-40 masks per day, but now they are preparing 400 masks per day. The cost of each reusable mask is Rs 15 which is quite less than the available variants in the market,” he said and added that 7,000 masks have been supplied to the district administration.

The jail authorities are also planning to put up a sale point outside the prison to upscale sales. “The move will not only encourage inmates, but would also provide more wage earning opportunities for them,” he added.

Malla informed that lack of resources including an insufficient number of sewing machines and raw material for making masks, did not stop the staff and inmates from their resolve to contribute their bit in times of crisis.

“The jail staff arranged sewing machines from their homes which shows their spirit and enthusiasm for the cause,” he added.