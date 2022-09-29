Privacy issue: SC bench to hear on January 17, 2023

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice K M Joseph asked the parties to complete pleadings in the matter by December 15

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 29 2022, 13:54 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2022, 13:54 ist

The Supreme Court on Thursday said that it would take up on January 17, 2023, a plea by two students contending that WhatsApp's policy to share users' data with parent company Facebook and others is a violation of their privacy and free speech.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice K M Joseph asked the parties to complete pleadings in the matter by December 15.

"We are inclined to adjourn the matter to January 17, 2023, for final hearing," the bench also comprising Justices Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy and C T Ravikumar said.

The apex court was hearing the plea filed by two students -- Karmanya Singh Sareen and Shreya Sethi -- challenging the contract entered into between the two companies to provide access to calls, photographs, texts, videos and documents shared by users is a violation of their privacy and free speech.

