Private companies may soon be allowed to launch satellites: Report

The Department of Space has proposed to allow private companies to make use of existing space assets for communication, launch satellites and sell their services to foreign customers, according to a report by The Times of India.

According to the report, the proposal forms part of the new Spacecom policy, which replaces the existing policy. "The policy will have everything that Satcom does in terms of protecting assets, creation of assets, monitoring and communication," Dr K Sivan said, adding that the changes are aimed at encouraging the private sector and enhancing national security capabilities.

The policy proposes measures to monitor the use of space assets for communication to or from Indian territory, along with listing steps to bring in more assets under India's control to enhance its ability to utilise space-based communication for national needs.

Sivan said that India will soon have specific policies on launch vehicles, navigation, remote sensing and human spaceflight, and national space policy.

The draft says that private companies can establish telemetry, earth stations and satellite control centres in or outside India. Companies can also offer the capacity to commercial and societal communications within India as well as outside India, along with supplying their systems and solutions to international markets.

According to the draft, companies can avail Indian and non-Indian orbital resources through either designated entities under the Department of Space on a commercial basis or through the new norms.

However, Satcom programmes focusing on societal development, such as tribal development, health, education and disaster management, will remain under the purview of the Department of Space.