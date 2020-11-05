Private doctors on Maharashtra's Covid-19 vaccine priority list

The Maharashtra government has decided to include private doctors in the priority list of the Covid-19 vaccination programme after the apex association of medicos raised the issue with the State and the Centre.

“The Maharashtra government has at last accepted to include all the private doctors in Maharashtra in the Covid-19 vaccine database,” said Dr Avinash Bhondwe, President, Indian Medical Association-Maharashtra State.

In last month’s notification, the Maharashtra government had excluded all the private doctors for registration of priority list of vaccination.

The IMA-Maharashtra had raised the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Health Minister Dr Harsha Vardhan, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and state Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

“As a response to the unrest amongst the 2,50,000 doctors in Maharashtra, the state government has informed that all the doctors in the state will be included in the proposed Covid-19 vaccine database,” Dr Bhondwe said.

According to him, the Covid-19 vaccine will be available to all citizens of India in the next three months. “The Government of India decided that the vaccine should first be given to all the doctors in the country, who treated the Covid-19 patients regardless of their own lives in the Coronavirus epidemic. It was also decided that the priority will be given to all medical professionals and healthcare workers.

The Central government finalised to set up a database for this purpose and published a booklet of guidelines in this regard. This mentions the kind of doctors who will get the vaccination. This includes all government and private hospitals, government doctors, as well as all health workers in private clinics, day OPDs, polyclinics. The central government has planned to vaccinate all these health workers on a priority basis,” he said.