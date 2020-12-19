Private investigators offer Centre help to check counterfeiting of Covid-19 vaccines

Pvt detectives offer help to check fake Covid vaccines

As India prepares for a roll out of Covid-19 vaccines across the country, the Association of Private Detective and Investigators (APDI) on Saturday offered its services to the government in tackling the issue of counterfeit vaccines that the health and distribution agencies might face in near future.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, we actively worked with various state governments and helped in seizure of fake items including sanitizers and medicines. Now we have offered our help to government and various agencies who will be in-charge of distribution and administration of vaccine to check counterfeiting and supply of fake vaccines which is a high possibility in a big country like India,” said APDI Chairman Kunwar Vikram Singh at the International Corporate Investigators Summit.

“We are fully equipped and have wherewithal in dealing with such a situation. Our professional investigators and spy agencies can assist law enforcement and health agencies in tackling with the problem of fake and counterfeit items. We have been doing this successfully in the past," said Singh.

Singh said when the Covid-19 pandemic had surfaced in India that the APDI had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi offering help in dealing with the problem of counterfeit and fake items. “The Union government had written to state governments about this crucial issue and later our investigators worked with various state police and local administrations in dealing with the situation. Our direct intervention had laid to seizure of fake items in big quantity,” he added.
 

