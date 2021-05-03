Private schools expected to be alive to Covid-19 pandemic: SC

The Supreme Court on Monday said private school management, engaged in doing charitable activity of imparting education, is expected to be responsive and alive to the pandemic situation and take necessary remedial measures to mitigate the hardship suffered by students and their parents.

It reminded the schools that demanding fees, even in respect of facilities not availed of, would be nothing short of indulging in profiteering and commercialisation.

The top court, however, allowed Rajasthan's private schools to collect fees with just 15% deduction for unutilised facilities in the academic year of 2020-21 -- severely marred by the Covid-19 pandemic -- in a judgement having bearing across the country.

"We have consciously limited the quantum of deduction from annual school fees to 15%, although the school management had mentioned about its willingness to provide 25% scholarship to deserving students," a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari said.

The court pointed out it had already compelled the school management by its interim order to collect annual school fees for the academic year 2020¬21 as was fixed for 2019-20, though some of the schools could have legitimately asked for increase of at least 10%.

Several private school managements questioned validity of state authorities' order to defer collection of fees and reduction of tuition fees to 70% by schools affiliated with the CBSE and 60% from the schools recognised by Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, in view of reduction of syllabus due to aftermath of lockdown from March 2020.

The court, however, noted the school management must have saved overheads and recurring cost on various items such as petrol, diesel, electricity, maintenance and water charges, due to the lockdown.

It asked the school management to reschedule payment of school fees in such a way that not even a single student is left out or denied opportunity of pursuing her education, "so as to effectuate the adage “live and let live”.

The top court's decision allowing deduction of 15% in fees in lieu of unutilised facilities by the students during the academic year 2020-21 came as a big relief to 36,000 private unaided schools, including 220 minority private unaided schools in Rajasthan.

After hearing senior advocates Devadatt Kamat, and Manish Singhvi and advocate Nishanth Patil on behalf of Rajasthan, the court upheld the validity of provisions of the state's Schools (Regulation of Fee) Act, 2016, allowing formation of a committee with parents for fixation of fees.

After Covid-19 actuated lockdown in March 2020, several states directed the private schools to provide concessions to parents.