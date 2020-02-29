Private sector should lay stress on research in medical sciences: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the private sector should also lay stress on research in medical sciences apart from providing healthcare facilities to people.

Shah made the remarks while attending the inauguration of a privately-built multi-superspeciality hospital in Bhubaneswar, where Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were also present.

The hospital, SUM Ultimate Medicare, would provide quaternary care.

"I wish great success to this new medical facility," Shah said. "Opening medical colleges may not help to totally develop the healthcare sector. The private sector should also stress on research in medical sciences."

The home minister, who is on the last leg of his two-day visit to Odisha, said people of the state should get better healthcare. He hoped that more and more such private healthcare facilities would come up in the state along with public sector initiatives.

Patnaik congratulated the authorities of Sikshya O Anusandhan Charitable Trust for creating a quality healthcare facility.

Pradhan also congratulated the chief of the trust, Manoj Nakay. He requested the chief minister to implement the Ayushman Bharat health scheme in the state so that people could avail the healthcare in such a facility.