Priyanka asks Yogi to keep security cover at minimum

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has urged Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to keep her security cover at the minimum during her visit to the state so that the common people were not put to inconvenience.

In a letter to Adityanath, the Congress leader, who was an SPG protectee, said that during her recent visit to Raebareli, the Lok Sabha constituency of her mother and former party president Sonia Gandhi, the traffic had been halted causing great inconvenience to the people.

''There were 22 police vehicles in my security during the visit...the people and the party workers experienced great difficulties owing to the excessive security cover,'' she said in the letter.

''While I appreciate the security arrangements by the state police, I am pained by the problems faced by the people,'' Priyanka said further.

She pointed out that in Delhi she was escorted by only one vehicle as a result of which there was no inconvenience to the general public. ''Traffic is not halted during my travel in Delhi,'' she added.

''I therefore request you to keep my security cover at the minimum possible level to avoid inconvenience to the people,'' Priyanka said.

Priyanka's letter to the state chief minister comes in the wake of complaints by the local Congress workers in Raebareli that they often failed to meet her during her visits owing to strict security.

In fact, the outgoing Congress president Rahul Gandhi was also flooded with similar complaints by party workers in Amethi LS constituency. Rahul lost the elections from Amethi this time to union minister Smriti Irani.