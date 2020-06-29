Priyanka criticizes Mayawati for supporting govt on China standoff

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday hit out at BSP chief Mayawati for her support to the government on the border standoff with China, saying one has to develop courage to fight the government that "loses" the country's territory.

Dubbing Mayawati BJP's "undeclared spokesperson", she said this is not the time to stand with any political party but to stand together as fellow Indians and with the country's territorial integrity.

"As I said earlier, some opposition leaders have become undeclared spokespersons of the BJP, which is beyond my comprehension," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"There is no point in standing with any political party at this time. Every Indian will have to stand with fellow Indians, stand with our territorial integrity. And one will have to develop courage to fight the government which loses the country's territory," she said.

Mayawati has said her party has always stood with the government on issues related to defence and security irrespective of the party in power at the Centre.

She said "burning issues" such as fuel price hike have taken a back seat as BJP and Congress continue with their war of words on the India-China border issue.

"The BSP is a principled party...and it has always stood with the central government, no matter which party is in power, on issues of defence and security," she said.