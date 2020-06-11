Priyanka eyes migrant workers to revive party's fortunes in Uttar Pradesh

Striving hard to regain its footing in the Uttar Pradesh politics, Congress has set its eyes on the migrant workers to revive its fortunes in the state.

The grand old party, which finds itself relegated to the back burner in the stat's political scenario, has been undertaking a massive campaign to reach out to the migrant workers, who have arrived in the state from the industrial towns in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab and other places during the lockdown.

On the direction of the party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was also the in-charge of the state, Congress leaders have been providing the migrant workers with food, ration, and masks.

''We have been running kitchen service for the migrant workers in several parts of the state....our leaders and workers have been reaching out to the migrant workers and providing them food and other things,'' said senior Congress leader Deepak Singh here.

Singh himself led the party leaders and workers in the distribution of the lunch packets and other things among the migrant workers in the state capital of Lucknow on Thursday.

In the eastern UP district of Azamgarh also, Congress workers distributed lunch packets, water bottles and other eatables among the migrant workers, when they alighted from the buses at the bus stand in the town on Wednesday.

According to the party leaders here, Priyanka had directed them to fan out in the villages and visit the homes of the migrant workers and provide all help to them.

''We will also be taking up other issues, that concern them....whether they are getting work under the MNREGS.....they have ration cards or not etc,'' said another senior UP Congress leader here.

Priyanka has been attacking the UP government for what she alleges 'ignoring' the plight of the migrant workers many of whom were forced to walk hundreds of miles to reach their homes while many others died in road mishaps and from exhaustion on the roads.