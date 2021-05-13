Priyanka Gandhi demands judicial probe into bodies floating in Ganga

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday demanded a judicial probe headed by a high court judge into bodies floating in the Ganga in Uttar Pradesh and said what is happening is inhuman and criminal.

"What is happening in UP is inhuman and criminal. The government is busy image building while people are suffering unimaginably.

Also read — Net across Ganges to catch suspected Covid-19 corpses

"There must be an immediate judicial enquiry headed by a High Court Judge into these events," she wrote on Twitter.

Her remarks came amid reports of bodies floating in the Ganga in Ballia and other places of Uttar Pradesh as well as in Bihar.

"Bodies are floating in the ganga in Ballia and Ghazipur. Reports are coming in of mass burials on the banks of the river in Unnao. Official numbers from cities like Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Jhansi and Kanpur appear to be grossly under-reported," the Congress general secretary said in another tweet.