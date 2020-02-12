Priyanka Gandhi meets women CAA protesters in Azamgarh, slams police 'atrocity'

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday met the women, who had staged protests against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, in Azamgarh, about 300 kilometres from here, a few days back and were allegedly lathi charged by the police.

Priyanka, who was accorded a rousing reception by the people, vowed to ensure justice to the women protesters, who complained that the cops had misbehaved with them besides beating them with lathis.

A large number of women met the Congress leader and narrated their ''horrific experience'' on the night, when the police entered the Park, where they were staging 'dharna', and allegedly lathi charged them to force them to leave the venue.

The women, who met the Congress leader, said that the latter assured them that she would lodge a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission regarding the alleged police atrocity.

''This government is persecuting the innocents. It is using police to commit atrocity on the protesters. We will take up their issues and ensure that they get justice,'' Priyanka told reporters later.

She, however, chose not to reply, when asked about the dismal performance of her party in the Delhi assembly polls.

Priyanka, who has been sweating hard to strengthen the grand old party in the state, had a few days back visited prime minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi and met the anti-CAA protesters there.

Priyanka had then made it clear that neither the CAA nor the NRC would be implemented in the Congress ruled states.

The Congress leader had earlier also met the families of those killed in the alleged police firing in different parts of UP during the CAA protests last month.