Priyanka Gandhi pays tribute to BSP founder Kanshi Ram on death anniversary

  • Oct 09 2020, 20:50 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2020, 20:56 ist
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday paid tributes to Bahujan Samaj Party founder Kanshi Ram on his death anniversary, hailing him as a pillar of the politics of social justice.

Kanshi Ram, who died on this day in 2006 at the age of 72, had founded the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in 1984.

"Tributes to Kanshi Ram ji, who raised the voice of Dalits-deprived, a strong pillar of the politics of social justice and one who strengthened constitutional values," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Priyanka Gandhi is the Congress general secretary incharge Uttar Pradesh.

