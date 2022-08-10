Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi tests Covid positive

Priyanka Gandhi tests positive for Covid-19; Rahul's Rajasthan visit cancelled

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi had also tested positive for Covid-19 in June last year

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 10 2022, 09:26 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2022, 18:01 ist
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said she has tested positive for Covid again and would be isolating at home while following all protocols.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has cancelled his visit to Rajasthan as a precautionary measure after Priyanka Gandhi and some other party leaders tested positive for Covid, sources said.

Rahul Gandhi was to address a training programme of Congress workers at Tijara in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Wednesday.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi had also tested positive for Covid-19 in June last year.

"Tested positive for covid (again!) today. Will be isolating at home and following all protocols," she said in a tweet.

Several Congress leaders have contracted Covid such as communications department head Pawan Khera and party MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

Party chief Sonia Gandhi had also tested positive for Covid-19 in early June this year.

On Tuesday evening, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge also said he has tested positive for Covid.

"I have tested positive for #COVID19. I request those who came in contact with me recently to take care," Kharge tweeted.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Coronavirus
Covid-19
Priyanka Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi
Congress

What's Brewing

Dry Mizoram starts 'rehab' camps for 'addict' cops

Dry Mizoram starts 'rehab' camps for 'addict' cops

Covid: Now, a test to tell how much immunity you have

Covid: Now, a test to tell how much immunity you have

From sister to brother, gift of a kidney gives new life

From sister to brother, gift of a kidney gives new life

Serena Williams' tough call resonates with women

Serena Williams' tough call resonates with women

Explained | Causes and consequences of Amazon fires

Explained | Causes and consequences of Amazon fires

 