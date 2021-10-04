Priyanka Gandhi to visit Lakhimpur Kheri on Monday

Sources added that Rahul Gandhi may also visit but no confirmation was available

  • Oct 04 2021, 00:57 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2021, 00:58 ist
Congress general Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be visiting Lakhimpur Kheri on Monday morning to meet the farmers injured in violence there, sources said.

Eight people were killed on Sunday as violence erupted during a farmers' protest, claiming the lives of both farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit to Lakhimpur Kheri by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, officials said.

Sources close to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said she will be visiting Lakhimpur Kheri on Monday morning. She has already reached Lucknow, they said.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who has recently been made the senior observer for Uttar Pradesh, will also be visiting Lakhimpur Kheri on Monday.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary would also separately visit the area and meet the injured farmers on Monday. 

